15.08.2024 22:19:46

Apple Reportedly Working On Tabletop Robot

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) is reportedly developing a tabletop robotic device, featuring an iPad-like display with a thin robotic arm, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

The robotic arm would allow the display to tilt up and down, as well as rotate it 360 degrees, enabling it to easily respond to commands from users via Siri or Apple Intelligence.

Also, the device would offer users multiple functionalities, such as smart home control, home security monitoring, and video conferencing.

Gurman expects the tech giant to launch the device as early as 2026 or 2027 at an estimated price of about $1,000.

The analyst revealed that the project has been recently placed under the leadership of Kevin Lynch, Apple's vice president of technology, signaling its status as a priority project.

