13.08.2024 21:40:47
Apple To Release IPhone "Air" Next Year: Bloomberg
(RTTNews) - According to a report by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the highly anticipated iPhone 17 "Slim" is rumored to be marketed as the iPhone "Air" to boost sales.
This model, slated for a release next year, is expected to embrace the typical characteristics of non-Pro iPhones.
As shared in his Power-On newsletter, Gurman's insights suggest that the iPhone 17 Slim, which he refers to as the iPhone 17 "Air," seeks to carve out a niche between the standard iPhone and the Pro versions.
Notably, YouTuber Jon Prosser was the first to propose the idea of branding this upcoming device as the "iPhone Air," an idea that Gurman seems to be supporting.
The iPhone 17 "Air" is poised to introduce an innovative concept as the fourth model in the series, featuring a notably slimmer design that bridges the gap between the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro.
Gurman draws a comparison to the original MacBook Air from 2008, which effectively occupied a middle ground between the standard MacBook and the MacBook Pro. Additionally, Gurman anticipates that the iPhone "Air" will likely surpass the iPhone Mini and Plus models released in recent years.
Furthermore, Gurman added that the sleek design of the iPhone 17 "Air" will serve as an early indication of more advanced iterations to come, as Apple seeks to integrate the capabilities of a Pro model into a more compact design.
In his words, "The sales pitch will probably go like this: If you want something snazzier than a standard iPhone — but don't really need the performance, screen size or cameras of a Pro model — you can get something that looks much cooler while still having the specifications of a regular iPhone."
