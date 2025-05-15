Commerzbank Aktie
WKN DE: CBK100 / ISIN: DE000CBK1001
|
15.05.2025 17:52:52
Commerzbank Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items
|
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB)
Today, the Annual General Meeting of Commerzbank approved the dividend proposal for the 2024 financial year in the amount of 65 cents per share with a majority of 99.89% (item 2). The total dividend payment therefore amounts to €733m. Together with the share buybacks conducted between November 2024 and March 2025, Commerzbank will return a total of €1.73bn to its shareholders for the 2024 financial year. This corresponds to 71% of the net result after the deduction of AT-1 coupon payments. In the coming years, the Bank intends to continuously increase capital return.
Commerzbank continues to rely on a combination of share buybacks and dividend payments. The authorisations for the Bank to acquire and use its own shares (items 10 and 11) were approved by the Annual General Meeting with a majority of 96.43% and of 96.52%, respectively. This once again provides Commerzbank with the opportunity to acquire its own shares up to a volume of 10% of the share capital via the stock exchange or through multilateral trading systems.
Newly elected to the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank at the Annual General Meeting were Sabine Lautenschläger-Peiter (former member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank) and Michael Gorriz (former Global Chief Information Officer of Standard Chartered Bank) with a majority of 99.57% and of 99.83% (item 9). They succeed the previous Supervisory Board members Jutta A. Dönges and Gertrude Tumpel-Gugerell, who resigned from their Supervisory Board mandates effective after the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting on 15 May 2025.
Jens Weidmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank, made a point of emphasising the Bank‘s important role and stated: “A strong Commerzbank is more important than ever before. We are experiencing a period of pronounced geopolitical tensions and trade policy disruptions. Additionally, the new federal government in Germany must manage the structural transformation. In its leading position for the German Mittelstand and foreign trade financing, Commerzbank can play a crucial role in driving forward the profound economic transformation. Moreover, as a significant financier of the German security and defence industry and as a constant driver of innovations, the Bank takes on responsibility. I am very pleased that Commerzbank, with its upgraded strategy, is setting ambitious but still realistic targets to leverage its strong starting position for accelerated growth.”
Bettina Orlopp, CEO of Commerzbank, highlighted the great potential of Commerzbank: “We not only have more ambitious goals, but also a clear plan on how we want to achieve these goals. And we are firmly determined to implement this plan. Especially in times such as these, a high value is placed on reliability, and we deliver what we promise. This has been the case for years, and this is how it shall continue. We are confident that with our strategy and as a strong player in the banking market, we will create even more value for all our stakeholders.” This is also reflected in the Bank’s plans for capital returns: “Our financial strength and very solid capital resources enable us to invest significantly in the expansion of our business while continuously increasing the capital return,” Orlopp explained.
The shareholders voted as follows on the other key items on the agenda:
Ratification of the Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board (items 3 and 4)
Remuneration of the Members of the Board of Managing Directors and Supervisory Board (items 6 to 8)
Further information on this year’s Annual General Meeting can be found on our website. Photos of the event are also available online.
Press contact
Investors’ contact
About Commerzbank
Disclaimer
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|DE000CBK1001
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|CZB
|LEI Code:
|851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56
|Sequence No.:
|388665
|EQS News ID:
|2138954
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Commerzbankmehr Nachrichten
|
17:59
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX liegt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
17:59
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: DAX letztendlich mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
17:52
|Commerzbank Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items (EQS Group)
|
17:49
|EQS-News: Commerzbank Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items (EQS Group)
|
17:49
|EQS-News: Commerzbank-Hauptversammlung stimmt allen Tagesordnungspunkten zu (EQS Group)
|
15:59
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX steigt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: So performt der LUS-DAX am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
11:16
|Commerzbank vereint gegen Übernahme-Pläne (dpa-AFX)