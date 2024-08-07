07.08.2024 19:18:43

EQS-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Allianz SE has decided to expand the total volume of share buy-backs in the financial year 2024

07-Aug-2024 / 19:18 CET/CEST
Allianz SE has decided to expand the total volume of the share buy-backs in the financial year 2024 to a total of 1.5 billion euros. Allianz SE has therefore resolved to repurchase additional treasury shares in a volume of up to 500 million euros. The buy-back of this additional volume shall start in mid-August and be finalized by December 31, 2024. The buy-back of the volume of up to 1 billion euros already resolved in February 2024 was already completed in July 2024. Allianz SE will cancel all repurchased shares.

 

Person making the notification: Michael Sieburg, Compliance Officer, Allianz SE

