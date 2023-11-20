EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares

Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information



20.11.2023 / 15:39 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, November 20, 2023



In the period from November 13, 2023 to, and including, November 17, 2023 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 17,365 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of May 26, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 11/13/2023 646 220.0000 11/14/2023 16,719 222.2497 11/15/2023 - - 11/16/2023 - - 11/17/2023 - -

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since May 29, 2023 through, and including, November 17, 2023 amounts to 6,659,026.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).