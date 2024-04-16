EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

16.04.2024 14:48:58

Munich, April 16, 2024

In the period from April 8, 2024 to, and including, April 12, 2024 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 494,000 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 8, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased a follows:
 

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
04/08/2024                         105,000                         267.9138  
04/09/2024                         100,000                         265.7526  
04/10/2024                         110,000                         263.5320  
04/11/2024                         115,000                         262.0109  
04/12/2024                           64,000                         262.4191  

 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 11, 2024 through, and including, April 12, 2024 amounts to 1,481,600.


The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).


