EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Munich, April 16, 2024
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 11, 2024 through, and including, April 12, 2024 amounts to 1,481,600.
