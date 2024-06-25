EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares

Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information



25.06.2024 / 10:50 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, June 25, 2024



In the period from June 17, 2024 to, and including, June 21, 2024 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 146,923 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 8, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)





06/17/2024 18,220 253.9658 06/18/2024 19,191 256.1318 06/19/2024 25,505 257.8232 06/20/2024 22,630 258.7421 06/21/2024 61,377 258.7383

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 11, 2024 through, and including, June 21, 2024 amounts to 3,209,938 Shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).