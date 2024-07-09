|
09.07.2024 11:43:49
EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Munich, July 9, 2024
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 11, 2024 through, and including, July 05, 2024 amounts to 3,589,936 Shares.
09.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Koeniginstr. 28
|80802 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1942491 09.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Allianzmehr Nachrichten
|
11:43
|EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
11:43
|EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
08.07.24
|Börse Europa: STOXX 50 notiert zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Euro STOXX 50 am Nachmittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
05.07.24
|DAX 40-Wert Allianz-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Allianz von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
05.07.24
|Euro STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 zum Start des Freitagshandels mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
05.07.24
|Börse Frankfurt: LUS-DAX notiert zum Start des Freitagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
05.07.24
|Börse Frankfurt: DAX steigt zum Start (finanzen.at)