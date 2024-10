EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares

Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information



08.10.2024 / 15:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, October 08, 2024



In the period from September 30, 2024 to, and including, October 04, 2024 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 246,726 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of August 16, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 09/30/2024 30,000 296.0145 10/01/2024 64,726 294.4707 10/02/2024 53,000 291.9727 10/03/2024 45,000 290.8811 10/04/2024 54,000 290.9685

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since August 19, 2024 through, and including, October 04, 2024 amounts to 1,672,553 Shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).