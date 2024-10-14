+++ Investieren leicht gemacht ? mit Kapitalschutz oder Teilschutz ? raiffeisenzertifikate.at ? Top Picks mit interessantem Chance-Risiko-Profil +++ -w-
EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

14.10.2024 / 15:47 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, October 14, 2024

In the period from October 07, 2024 to, and including, October 08, 2024 Allianz SE has purchased a number of  88,287 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of August 16, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
10/07/2024 50,000  292.8483
10/08/2024 38,287  291.6027

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since August 19, 2024 through, and including, October 08, 2024 amounts to 1,760,840 Shares.


The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).

 


14.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2008081  14.10.2024 CET/CEST

