EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares

Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information



14.10.2024 / 15:47 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, October 14, 2024



In the period from October 07, 2024 to, and including, October 08, 2024 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 88,287 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of August 16, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 10/07/2024 50,000 292.8483 10/08/2024 38,287 291.6027

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since August 19, 2024 through, and including, October 08, 2024 amounts to 1,760,840 Shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).