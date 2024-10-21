|
21.10.2024 11:04:22
EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
/ Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 36th Interim Reporting
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 36th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 14 October 2024 until and including 20 October 2024 a number of 133,192 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-29).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 20 October 2024 amounts to 6,702,582 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 21 October 2024
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board
21.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
|Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
|80333 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.siemens.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2012551 21.10.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Siemens AGmehr Nachrichten
|
21.10.24
|Schwacher Handel: So performt der LUS-DAX am Montagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.24
|Zurückhaltung in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 verbucht am Montagnachmittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.24
|Verluste in Frankfurt: DAX gibt am Nachmittag nach (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.24
|EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
21.10.24
|EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
18.10.24
|STOXX-Handel: Börsianer lassen Euro STOXX 50 zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.24
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX notiert letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.24
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: Letztendlich Gewinne im DAX (finanzen.at)