Scout24 Aktie
WKN DE: A12DM8 / ISIN: DE000A12DM80
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01.06.2026 19:09:40
EQS-DD: Scout24 SE: Martin Mildner, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
01.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 SE
|Invalidenstraße 65
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105308 01.06.2026 CET/CEST
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09:29
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01.06.26
|EQS-PVR: Scout24 SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
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01.06.26
|EQS-PVR: Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)