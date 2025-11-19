EQS-DD: Siemens AG: Dr. Peter Körte, Program-based order to sell a portion of the 5,665 Siemens shares transferred in connection with a Siemens share program to settle the tax and duty burden at ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.11.2025 / 16:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Peter Last name(s): Körte

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007236101

b) Nature of the transaction

Program-based order to sell a portion of the 5,665 Siemens shares transferred in connection with a Siemens share program to settle the tax and duty burden at the average price of the shares sold on a program basis for the beneficiaries under this Siemens share program in the period from 2025-11-17. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

14/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

19.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News



