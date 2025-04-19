EQS-DD: Siemens AG: Hans Pausch, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.04.2025 / 16:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Hans Last name(s): Pausch





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Nathalie Last name(s): von Siemens Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007236101





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



181.38 EUR 36,276.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



181.38 EUR 36,276.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

08/04/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate MIC: XGAT





