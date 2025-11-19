Siemens Aktie

Siemens für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 723610 / ISIN: DE0007236101

19.11.2025 16:01:33

EQS-DD: Siemens AG: Oliver Hartmann, Program-based order to sell a portion of the 414 Siemens shares transferred in connection with a Siemens share program to settle the tax and duty burden at ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.11.2025 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Hartmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007236101

b) Nature of the transaction
Program-based order to sell a portion of the 414 Siemens shares transferred in connection with a Siemens share program to settle the tax and duty burden at the average price of the shares sold on a program basis for the beneficiaries under this Siemens share program in the period from 2025-11-17.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
14/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


19.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




101904  19.11.2025 CET/CEST





