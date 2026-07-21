Wienerberger Aktie
WKN: 83170 / ISIN: AT0000831706
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21.07.2026 07:30:03
EQS-News: Trading Update Q2 2026
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EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Trading Update Q2 2026
Vienna, July 21, 2026 – wienerberger, a leading international provider of innovative and ecological solutions for infrastructure, renovation and the building envelope, continued to advance the strategic transformation of its business model. Revenues increased by 13% year-on-year to €1.41 billion (Q2 2025: €1.25 billion), supported by strategic acquisitions and 7% organic growth, driven by resilient demand across infrastructure and renovation end markets. Operating EBITDA declined to €230 million, reflecting much weaker-than-expected residential new-build activity, particularly in the United States, Canada and the UK.
Continued transformation towards more resilient end markets
Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger: "The first half of 2026 was more challenging than we expected at the beginning of the year, particularly as the anticipated recovery in new residential construction markets did not materialize in several key markets, notably the United States, Canada and the UK. At the same time, we continued to execute one of the most significant portfolio transformations in our company's history. Today, more than 60% of our revenues are generated from the structurally more resilient infrastructure and renovation markets, while new residential construction accounts for less than 40% of our end-market exposure. This demonstrates that our strategy is delivering tangible results by creating a structurally more resilient business model.
The acquisition of Italcer is a compelling example of this strategy in action: it strengthens our position in attractive renovation-driven markets, enhances our earnings profile through its strong profitability and provides a platform for further organic and inorganic growth. Together with our investments in roofing and infrastructure solutions, we have substantially reduced our dependence on cyclical new-build markets and further increased the resilience of our business model. While current market conditions require disciplined and focused execution, our strategic transformation is progressing and positions wienerberger to emerge stronger when construction markets recover."
Market trends
By contrast, residential new-build activity in the United States, Canada and the UK remained substantially below expectations. Elevated financing costs drove affordability constraints and continued caution among both developers and private homeowners. As a result, the moderate recovery anticipated at the beginning of the year has been delayed, and subdued new-build activity remained the primary drag on Group performance during the second quarter. At present, we have not seen any material government support programs or stimulus measures across the key markets within our geographic footprint that could offset the continued weakness in residential construction activity.
From an end-market perspective, renovation and infrastructure continued to outperform new residential construction. Roofing activities benefited from stable renovation spending across most European markets and the decarbonisation of Europe’s aging housing stock, while piping solutions recorded solid demand driven by the European water resilience strategy and upgrades to European power grids. In parallel, wienerberger successfully managed significant volatility in raw-material markets without structural margin erosion.
Financial performance
Strategic development and portfolio transformation
Terreal creates a leading roofing and facade platform
Italcer strengthens renovation exposure
Beyond its financial contribution, Italcer reinforces wienerberger’s strategic positioning as a provider of innovative and sustainable building solutions. The company has established itself as a technology leader in sustainable ceramic manufacturing, pioneering innovations such as industrial-scale electric kilns, renewable energy and carbon capture technologies that support the decarbonisation of ceramic production.
Accelerating Fit for Growth initiatives
Management expects to accelerate incremental cash savings during the second half of 2026 while maintaining strict capital discipline and preserving strategic flexibility for future growth opportunities.
Outlook for 2026
However, residential new-build markets, particularly in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, have remained significantly weaker than anticipated and represented a substantial headwind to performance in the first half of the year. Given persistent affordability constraints, elevated financing costs, and continued economic and geopolitical uncertainty, management expects residential construction activity to remain subdued over the coming quarters. Compared with the assumptions underlying the Group’s initial guidance for 2026, the weaker-than-expected development in residential new-build markets is estimated to adversely impact Group EBITDA by approximately €100 million in 2026, of which around €40 million was incurred in the first half of the year. As a result, we currently expect operating EBITDA for the Group to amount to approximately €700 million in 2026.
While the recovery in residential new-build markets is taking longer to materialize than initially anticipated, wienerberger continues to benefit from a structurally more diversified and resilient portfolio. The Group’s transformation towards renovation, infrastructure, and other less cyclical end-markets, combined with disciplined cost management, operational excellence initiatives, and ongoing optimization measures, provides a solid foundation to navigate the current market environment and support long-term value creation.
wienerberger will publish its final 2026 half-year results on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.
21.07.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 60 192-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 60 192-10159
|E-mail:
|investor@wienerberger.com
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000831706
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31
|EQS News ID:
|2368770
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2368770 21.07.2026 CET/CEST
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