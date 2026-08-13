HelloFresh Q2 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - HelloFresh SE (HFG.F, HFG.DE) reported second quarter profit of 2.5 million euros compared to 13.3 million euros, prior year. Profit per share was 0.02 euros compared to 0.08 euros. AEBIT excluding impairment was 58.1 million euros compared to 101.4 million euros, last year, down 42.7%. AEBITDA was 120.6 million euros compared to 158.5 million euros, prior year.

HelloFresh achieved revenue of approximately 1.5 billion euros compared to 1.7 billion euros, a year ago, down 7.8% in constant currency. Revenue of the Meal Kits segment declined at 8.9% in constant currency. Revenue of the Ready-to-Eat segment was down by 8.4% in constant currency.

The company reconfirmed 375-425 million euros constant currency AEBITDA outlook for the Group for 2026 in full. HelloFresh said the revenue performance on group level in constant currency is trending towards the bottom end of the 2026 range, with the previously published outlook stating a 3% to 6% constant currency revenue decline.

At prior close on Deutsche Boerse Xetra, HelloFresh shares were trading at 3.44 euros, down 0.84%.

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