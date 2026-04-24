Novartis Aktie
WKN: 904278 / ISIN: CH0012005267
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24.04.2026 07:14:43
Press Release: Novartis malaria treatment -2-
5. Reddy, Valentina et al. Global estimates of the number of pregnancies at
risk of malaria from 2007 to 2020: a demographic study. The Lancet Global
Health, Volume 11, Issue 1, e40 - e47
6. Ceesay SJ et al. Malaria Prevalence among Young Infants in Different
Transmission Settings, Africa. Emerg Infect Dis. 2015 Jul;21(7):1114-21.
doi: 10.3201/eid2107.142036. PMID: 26079062; PMCID: PMC4480393.
7. Access to Medicine Foundation (2024). Access to Medicine Index 2024 [Last
Accessed April 2026].
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Novartis Media Relations
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Novartis Investor Relations Central investor
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(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 24, 2026 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)
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