10.05.2024 09:52:08

International Consolidated Airlines Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group mit einem Kursziel von 245 Pence auf "Buy" belassen. Das erste Quartal habe die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset am Freitagmorgen. Die Jahresziele der British-Airways-Mutter seien aber unverändert./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.05.2024 / 08:08 / CEST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
2,45 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy 		Kurs*:
2,13 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
1,84 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen

09:52 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:47 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform RBC Capital Markets
08:54 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.04.24 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
22.04.24 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 2,13 0,61% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

10:34 BBVA Buy Deutsche Bank AG
09:54 Alstom Buy Deutsche Bank AG
09:52 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:50 SAF-HOLLAND Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
09:50 PUMA Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
09:49 JENOPTIK Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
09:48 Carl Zeiss Meditec Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
09:47 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform RBC Capital Markets
09:46 SAF-HOLLAND Buy Warburg Research
09:46 PNE Buy Warburg Research
09:37 JENOPTIK Buy Warburg Research
09:36 Infineon Buy Warburg Research
09:35 DHL Group Hold Warburg Research
09:34 RTL Buy Warburg Research
09:33 PUMA Buy Warburg Research
08:54 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:07 AB InBev Overweight Barclays Capital
08:06 SCHOTT Pharma Equal Weight Barclays Capital
07:56 Assicurazioni Generali Underweight Barclays Capital
07:55 Gerresheimer Overweight Barclays Capital
07:54 Lufthansa Overweight Barclays Capital
07:46 Iberdrola Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:45 JENOPTIK Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:44 Continental Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:43 SMA Solar Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:36 GEA Outperform RBC Capital Markets
07:35 PUMA Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
07:00 Symrise Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06:48 Zalando Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06:44 Reckitt Benckiser Buy UBS AG
06:37 Enel Buy UBS AG
06:36 Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
06:36 LANXESS Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06:15 Delivery Hero Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
06:12 Evonik Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06:10 Enel Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.05.24 SMA Solar Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.05.24 Enel Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.05.24 DWS Group Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.05.24 Enel Buy UBS AG
09.05.24 Enel Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
09.05.24 Enel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.05.24 LANXESS Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.05.24 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.05.24 Ahold Delhaize Equal Weight Barclays Capital
09.05.24 Siemens Healthineers Outperform Bernstein Research
09.05.24 National Grid Buy UBS AG
09.05.24 E.ON Buy UBS AG
09.05.24 Enel Buy UBS AG
09.05.24 Iberdrola Buy UBS AG
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen