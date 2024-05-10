NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group mit einem Kursziel von 245 Pence auf "Buy" belassen. Das erste Quartal habe die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset am Freitagmorgen. Die Jahresziele der British-Airways-Mutter seien aber unverändert./ag/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.05.2024 / 08:08 / CEST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



