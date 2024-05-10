International Consolidated Airlines Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group mit einem Kursziel von 245 Pence auf "Buy" belassen. Das erste Quartal habe die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset am Freitagmorgen. Die Jahresziele der British-Airways-Mutter seien aber unverändert./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.05.2024 / 08:08 / CEST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Buy
|
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|
Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|
Kursziel:
2,45 £
|
Rating jetzt:
Buy
|
Kurs*:
2,13 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|
Rating update:
Buy
|
Kurs aktuell:
1,84 £
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name::
Patrick Creuset
|
KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|2,13
|0,61%
