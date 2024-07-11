11.07.2024 07:37:37

International Consolidated Airlines Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group mit einem Kursziel von 250 Pence auf "Buy" belassen. Vor den anstehenden Quartalszahlen habe er nur minimale Änderungen an seinen Ergebnisprognosen (Ebit) für die Jahre 2024 bis 2026 vorgenommmen, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset in seinem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ausblick. Seine Erwartungen für das zweite Quartal der Airline-Holding entsprächen weitgehend den Konsensschätzungen./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.07.2024 / 18:39 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
2,50 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy 		Kurs*:
2,10 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
1,78 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 2,11 1,39% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

