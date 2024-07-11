NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group mit einem Kursziel von 250 Pence auf "Buy" belassen. Vor den anstehenden Quartalszahlen habe er nur minimale Änderungen an seinen Ergebnisprognosen (Ebit) für die Jahre 2024 bis 2026 vorgenommmen, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset in seinem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ausblick. Seine Erwartungen für das zweite Quartal der Airline-Holding entsprächen weitgehend den Konsensschätzungen./edh/ag



