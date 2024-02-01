|
01.02.2024 22:35:14
Apple Inc. Reveals Rise In Q1 Bottom Line, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $33.92 billion, or $2.18 per share. This compares with $30.00 billion, or $1.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $119.58 billion from $117.15 billion last year.
Apple Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $33.92 Bln. vs. $30.00 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.18 vs. $1.88 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.10 -Revenue (Q1): $119.58 Bln vs. $117.15 Bln last year.
