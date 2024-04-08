Apple Strikes Deal With Shutterstock For AI Image Training

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) is gearing up to beat its rivals in the AI game by upgrading its devices with the latest technology.

The tech giant has recently signed a deal, worth up to $50 million, with Shutterstock to license millions of images, video and audio content to train its AI large language models, according to Apple Insider.

The alleged deal could improve the image generation and editing capabilities of iPhones, by enhancing the AI image recognition technology.

Moreover, iPhone users could take advantage of improved voice recognition and automatic transcription with the help of video and audio content from Shutterstock, whose data is also currently being used by Alphabet, Inc's (GOOG) Google, Amazon (AMZN) and Meta Platforms (META) for developing their AI engines.

This announcement follows similar ongoing negotiations by Apple with various publishers such as Conde Nast IAC, and NBC to use their content from news articles to train AI models.

According to a report by Reuters, Apple is also in talks with Photobucket to utilize its over 13 billion photos and videos to help AI in generating appropriate images in response to text prompts.

The California-based company's Senior VP of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak, has frequently hinted on social media platforms that the upcoming WWDC conference will be "Absolutely Incredible," as it will be primarily focused on the newly added AI features to the devices.