|
10.05.2024 21:37:48
Apple To Use M2 Chips To Power AI Servers : Bloomberg
(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) is planning to use M2 Ultra chips to power artificial intelligence data centers, before moving to its latest M4 chips, according to a report by Bloomberg.
The publisher's analyst Mark Gurman said that Apple would use the M2 chips for the most advanced AI tasks like generating AI images or summarizing a long story, whereas simpler tasks like summarizing notifications would be handled on-device.
The report noted that the initial idea to use in-house chips for AI servers was conceived three years ago.
Earlier, The Wall Street Journal had reported that the tech giant was developing custom chips to ensure privacy and security for a project named Apple Chips in Data Center.
However, the company discarded the idea later as it believed that present in-house chips provide sufficient privacy and security.
Recently, Apple has introduced new iPad Air powered by M2 and iPad Pro with M4, touted "outrageously powerful chip for AI" due to its 16-core neural engine.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
10.05.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ Composite verbucht zum Handelsende Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
10.05.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Freitagssitzung in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
10.05.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones zum Handelsende im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
10.05.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite sackt am Freitagnachmittag ab (finanzen.at)
|
10.05.24
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich fester (finanzen.at)
|
10.05.24
|NYSE-Handel: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
10.05.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
10.05.24
|Apple-Aktie im Minus: Apple will drauf verzichten neue iPad-Werbung ins Fernsehen zu bringen (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|09.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.05.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.05.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|03.05.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.05.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.05.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|03.05.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.05.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.05.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.04.24
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.05.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|03.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.04.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|169,72
|-0,90%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFreundlicher Start ins Wochenende: ATX und DAX gehen höher aus der Sitzung -- US-Börsen letztendlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Freitag freundlich. An der Wall Street ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.