07.05.2024 19:55:40
Apple Unveils IPad Pro And IPad Air
(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) has now added iPad Pro and iPad Air to its iPad line with updated AI features.
The latest iPad Pro, touted thinnest Apple product, will be available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes in silver and space black finishes in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations.
The iPad Pro, powered by all-new M4 chip, features an Ultra Retina display, Neural Engine, an updated camera system, a high-performance USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4, Apple Pencil Pro, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Folio.
iPad Pro will be available at Apple stores from May 15 with the 11 inch-model starting at $999 for the Wi-Fi model and $1,199 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, whereas 13-inch model will be starting at $1,299 for the Wi-Fi model, and $1,499 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.
The company also launched redesigned 11-inch and all-new 13-inch iPad Air, supercharged by the M2 chip, featuring a faster CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine.
It supports Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, making the iPad more creative and productive.
Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Product Marketing, said, "We're so excited to introduce the redesigned 11-inch and all-new 13-inch iPad Air, offering two sizes for the first time. With its combination of a brilliant Liquid Retina display, the phenomenal performance of the M2 chip, incredible AI capabilities, and its colorful, portable design with support for new accessories, iPad Air is more powerful and versatile than ever."
The 11-inch iPad Air priced at $599, and the 13-inch iPad Air priced at $799 will be available in the stores from May 15.
