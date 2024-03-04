EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

|
In the time period from 26 February 2024 until and including 3 March 2024 a number of 66,036 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-29).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 3 March 2024 amounts to 367,481 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 4 March 2024
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board
