04.03.2024 10:31:36

EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 3rd Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

04.03.2024 / 10:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 3rd Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 26 February 2024 until and including 3 March 2024 a number of 66,036 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in Xetra trading
26/02/2024 12,893 174.51430
27/02/2024 12,912 176.04041
28/02/2024 12,727 178.31600
29/02/2024 12,376 182.07044
01/03/2024 15,128 181.72900

 

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-29).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 3 March 2024 amounts to 367,481 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Munich, 4 March 2024

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board


04.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1850557  04.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1850557&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Siemens AGmehr Nachrichten