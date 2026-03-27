HelloFresh Aktie
WKN DE: A16140 / ISIN: DE000A161408
|
27.03.2026 12:07:11
EQS-DD: HelloFresh SE: Fabien Jacques Jérôme Simon, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
27.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Prinzenstraße 89
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
103972 27.03.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu HelloFresh
|
27.03.26
|Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: SDAX verliert schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.26
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: So bewegt sich der SDAX am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.26
|EQS-DD: HelloFresh SE: Fajence B.V., sell (EQS Group)
|
27.03.26
|EQS-DD: HelloFresh SE: Fajence B.V., Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
27.03.26
|EQS-DD: HelloFresh SE: Fabien Jacques Jérôme Simon, buy (EQS Group)
|
27.03.26
|EQS-DD: HelloFresh SE: Fabien Jacques Jérôme Simon, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
27.03.26
|EQS-DD: HelloFresh SE: Fajence B.V., sell (EQS Group)
|
27.03.26
|EQS-DD: HelloFresh SE: Fajence B.V., Verkauf (EQS Group)
Analysen zu HelloFresh
|23.03.26
|HelloFresh Buy
|UBS AG
|23.03.26
|HelloFresh Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.03.26
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|HelloFresh Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.03.26
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.03.26
|HelloFresh Buy
|UBS AG
|23.03.26
|HelloFresh Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.03.26
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|HelloFresh Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.03.26
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.03.26
|HelloFresh Buy
|UBS AG
|23.03.26
|HelloFresh Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.03.26
|HelloFresh Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.03.26
|HelloFresh Buy
|UBS AG
|18.03.26
|HelloFresh Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.03.26
|HelloFresh Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.10.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|13.09.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|13.08.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|11.06.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|20.03.26
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.03.26
|HelloFresh Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|18.03.26
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.03.26
|HelloFresh Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HelloFresh
|3,85
|-1,44%
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