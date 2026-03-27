HelloFresh Aktie
WKN DE: A16140 / ISIN: DE000A161408
|
27.03.2026 12:06:13
EQS-DD: HelloFresh SE: Fajence B.V., sell
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
27.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Prinzenstraße 89
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
103968 27.03.2026 CET/CEST
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27.03.26
|EQS-DD: HelloFresh SE: Fajence B.V., sell (EQS Group)
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27.03.26
|EQS-DD: HelloFresh SE: Fajence B.V., Verkauf (EQS Group)
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27.03.26
|EQS-DD: HelloFresh SE: Fabien Jacques Jérôme Simon, buy (EQS Group)
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27.03.26
|EQS-DD: HelloFresh SE: Fabien Jacques Jérôme Simon, Kauf (EQS Group)
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27.03.26
|EQS-DD: HelloFresh SE: Fajence B.V., sell (EQS Group)
|
27.03.26
|EQS-DD: HelloFresh SE: Fajence B.V., Verkauf (EQS Group)