EQS-DD: Siemens AG: Birgit Steinborn, Program-based order to sell a portion of the 131 Siemens shares transferred in connection with a Siemens share program to settle the tax and duty burden at ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.11.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Birgit Last name(s): Steinborn





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007236101





b) Nature of the transaction

Program-based order to sell a portion of the 131 Siemens shares transferred in connection with a Siemens share program to settle the tax and duty burden at the average price of the shares sold on a program basis for the beneficiaries under this Siemens share program in the period from 2023-11-20.



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

17/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

22.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





