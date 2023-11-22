22.11.2023 16:01:10

EQS-DD: Siemens AG: Prof. Dr. Ralf P. Thomas, Program-based order to sell a portion of the 26,110 Siemens shares transferred in connection with a Siemens share program to settle the tax and duty ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.11.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Ralf P.
Last name(s): Thomas

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007236101

b) Nature of the transaction




Program-based order to sell a portion of the 26,110 Siemens shares transferred in connection with a Siemens share program to settle the tax and duty burden at the average price of the shares sold on a program basis for the beneficiaries under this Siemens share program in the period from 2023-11-20.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
17/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com



 
