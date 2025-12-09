Merck Aktie
WKN DE: A0YD8Q / ISIN: US58933Y1055
|
09.12.2025 17:15:00
Here's 1 Major Catalyst Behind Merck Stock's Recent 3.8% Bump
After lagging the market over the past couple of years, Merck (NYSE: MRK) has experienced a slight rebound in the last month, thanks to several positive developments. The stock has increased by 20% over this period.One catalyst happened a couple of weeks ago, when Merck's stock popped by nearly 4% on encouraging clinical data. Let's look more into that and determine whether now is a good time to buy shares.Pharmaceutical giants often rely on acquisitions, sometimes at considerable expense, to replenish their pipelines. There's a logic to this strategy. Developing novel medicines from scratch is expensive, risky, and time-consuming. It's often much easier to buy out a company that already has promising candidates in clinical trials -- or even a drug that's already approved.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Merck Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
09.12.25
|Börse New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.at)
|
09.12.25
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
09.12.25
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones am Dienstagmittag in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
05.12.25
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich mit grünen Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
05.12.25
|Freitagshandel in New York: Dow Jones am Freitagnachmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
05.12.25
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones verbucht am Freitagmittag Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
04.12.25
|Börse New York: Dow Jones verliert zum Start des Donnerstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
03.12.25
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones fester (finanzen.at)