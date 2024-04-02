|
02.04.2024 21:46:04
Leaked IOS 18 Reveals VisionOS-inspired Redesign: MacRumors
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has announced its plan to showcase iOS 18, along with updates for its entire product lineup, at the upcoming developer's conference in June.
According to rumors circulating in the tech community, the iOS 18 update will be available for all iPhone models that support iOS 17. However, some older iPad models may not be compatible with iOS 18.
MacRumors, a popular website that covers news and rumors related to Apple products, recently obtained an image from an anonymous source who claimed to have received it from an iOS engineer. Although MacRumors is not able to verify the authenticity of the image, they believe that it will be included in the iOS 18 Apple Design Resources. If the image is genuine, it suggests that iOS 18 will borrow design elements from visionOS, a cutting-edge operating system that powers the Vision Pro headset.
Earlier this year, The Verifier, an Israeli website, reported that iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 would feature design elements inspired by visionOS. The Vision Pro headset's OS boasts a high level of depth translucency, with glass-like buttons that have reflective edges. MacRumors maintains that this recent leak confirms past rumors, indicating that the Apple TV app on iPadOS 18 will have a translucent navigation bar.
In addition to these design changes, reports suggest that iOS 18 will also introduce new AI features, potentially incorporating Google's Gemini technology. Apple is expected to showcase iOS 18 at the WWDC on June 10, with the first beta release following shortly thereafter. Overall, Apple fans have much to look forward to with the upcoming product updates and features.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
02.04.24
|Nach Aus für Apple Car: So will Apple dennoch im Automobilmarkt mitspielen (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones liegt am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich am Dienstagnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones notiert am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.24
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite liegt mittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Apple-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Apple-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Start des Dienstagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones beginnt die Dienstagssitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|27.03.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.03.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.03.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.03.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.03.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.03.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|25.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|156,52
|-0,29%