Siemens Unveils Autonomous AI Engineering Agent

(RTTNews) - Siemens AG (SMAWF, SIE.DE, SIEGY), a German technology company, on Monday unveiled the Eigen Engineering Agent, a new industrial AI system that can complete engineering tasks on its own, as part of its 1 billion euros investment in industrial AI.

The Eigen Engineering Agent can write automation code, configure devices, and validate outputs against predefined benchmarks, enabling end-to-end task execution without manual intervention.

The system can improve engineering efficiency by up to 50% and complete tasks two to five times faster than traditional methods, while also improving the quality of results by up to 80%.

The launch comes at a time when companies face a shortage of skilled engineers and need to bring products to market faster.

The tool helps by handling repetitive work, allowing engineers to focus on more important tasks.

The company said that the testing across more than 100 companies in 19 countries showed faster completion of tasks such as PLC coding, HMI design, and device setup.

The Eigen Engineering Agent is now available and works within Siemens' TIA Portal platform, which is used by over 600,000 users as part of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio.

The system is expected to expand beyond automation engineering and support wider industrial applications as Siemens continues to grow its use of AI.

On Friday, Siemens AG closed trading 3.36% higher at EUR 247.65 on the XETRA.