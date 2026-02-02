ABB Aktie

WKN: 919730 / ISIN: CH0012221716

02.02.2026 10:00:03

ABB introduces Automation Extended: enabling industrial innovation with continuity

ABB Ltd / Key word(s): Product Launch
ABB introduces Automation Extended: enabling industrial innovation with continuity

02.02.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, FEBRUARY 2, 2026

 

  • The Automation Extended program helps industries modernize distributed control systems without disruption by building on ABB’s proven platforms and safeguarding existing investments
  • A modern, open and modular automation ecosystem enables advanced analytics, AI and IoT integration, allowing technologies to be adopted at customers’ pace without operational risk
  • A separation-of-concerns architecture protects the core control while enabling new digital capabilities to be deployed at scale – without touching mission-critical operations

ABB has introduced its Automation Extended program, a strategic evolution of its distributed control systems (DCS), designed to help industries modernize without disruption. Building on ABB’s long-standing leadership with the world’s largest DCS installed base and vision in process automation, Automation Extended outlines how future automation capabilities can be introduced progressively – preserving system integrity while enabling the flexibility, scalability and efficiency needed for the next era of industrial operations.

Industrial operations today face volatile markets, cyber security challenges, regulatory pressures and a rapidly changing workforce. ABB’s Automation Extended addresses these realities by enabling innovation with agility and pace without disruption to production, supporting advanced analytics and IoT integration, and simplifying operations for diverse skill levels.

Operators can continue to rely on trusted ABB systems such as ABB Ability™ System 800xA®, ABB Ability™ Symphony® Plus and ABB Freelance, while introducing new technologies progressively and without operational interruption. This approach provides a structured, low risk path to modernization, preserving continuity while enabling innovation.

“In industries we serve – many operating large and complex infrastructures that deliver essential resources – our customers rely on modernization without disruption,” said Peter Terwiesch, President, ABB’s Automation business area. “Automation Extended delivers exactly that: bringing future-ready capabilities into the systems they know and trust, with security and interoperability at the core.”

The Automation Extended program is implemented through a modern, open and modular environment designed for interoperability, scalability and seamless integration across industrial domains. Based on separation of concerns principles, the automation ecosystem includes two distinct yet securely interconnected environments:

  • The control environment, a software-defined domain that ensures robust, reliable and deterministic control for critical processes.
     
  • The digital environment, securely connected to the control layer, enabling advanced applications, edge intelligence and real-time analytics. This space leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning for decision support without disturbing proven control structures.

A single, unified and comprehensive automation service approach for ecosystem lifecycle management and optimization is applied for the management and maintenance of these diverse technological environments.

By integrating new technologies such as an Open Platform Communications Unified Architecture (OPC UA) backbone and a Cloud-Native Architecture for managing both environments – leveraging containerization, orchestration and modular services – the ecosystem enables a broad spectrum of enhancements. These range from proactively detecting and correcting process anomalies to optimizing maintenance strategies through continuous condition monitoring of critical assets, and elevating engineering with efficient modular approaches ready for deployment across diverse hardware platforms. This architecture delivers scalability and agility while ensuring robust performance.

Access to Automation Extended will be enabled through the next releases of ABB Ability™ System 800xA®, ABB Ability™ Symphony® Plus and ABB Freelance process automation systems.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com


For more information please contact:

Media Relations
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11
Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com

Investor Relations
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11
Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com

ABB Ltd
Affolternstrasse 44
8050 Zurich
Switzerland

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ABB Ltd
Affolternstrasse 44
8050 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 43 317 7111
Internet: www.abb.com
ISIN: CH0012221716
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 2269036

 
End of News EQS News Service

2269036  02.02.2026 CET/CEST

