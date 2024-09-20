20.09.2024 21:27:55

EU Compels Apple To Allow Third Party Access To Its Operating System

(RTTNews) - The European Commission has warned Apple (AAPL) to open its iPhone and iPad operating systems to third parties under the Digital Markets Act.

The competition watchdog said that "Apple must provide free and effective interoperability with third-party developers and businesses with hardware and software features controlled by iOS and iPadOS".

The move intends to encourage the tech giant to open its ecosystem to third-party devices, such as wireless earbuds, smartwatches, and VR headsets.

Additionally, the agency requires Apple to address interoperability requests from third-party developers regarding its operating system, processing these requests in a "transparent, timely and fair" manner, without any extra costs.

The commission warned that if Apple fails to comply with the regulations within six months, it will face potential penalties.

The EC is also investigating Apple over its App Store rules for developers.

"Undermining the protections we've built over time would put European consumers at risk," the company stated, assuring that it will continue to "work constructively" with the agency, as per The Associated Press.

