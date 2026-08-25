Apple Unveils New Mac Studio With M5 Max, M5 Ultra

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday unveiled its new Mac Studio desktop, powered by the M5 Max and new M5 Ultra chips, targeting demanding professional and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

The new Mac Studio delivers up to 4.3 times faster AI performance, 1.8 times faster graphics, 1.3 times faster central processing unit (CPU) performance and twice as fast storage compared with the previous generation, Apple said.

The M5 Max version features an 18-core CPU, up to a 40-core graphics processing unit (GPU) and up to 128GB of unified memory. The M5 Ultra version offers up to a 36-core CPU, an 80-core GPU and up to 512GB of unified memory, allowing users to run large language models entirely on the device.

The new Mac Studio also adds Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 for the first time, while Thunderbolt 5 connectivity supports high-speed external storage and other professional peripherals. Multiple Mac Studio systems can also be clustered for distributed AI inference.

The Mac Studio with M5 Max starts at $2,499, while the M5 Ultra version starts at $5,499 in the U.S. Pre-orders begin Tuesday, with availability starting September 22.

Apple shares were up 0.20% at $311.08.