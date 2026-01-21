Wienerberger Aktie
WKN: 83170 / ISIN: AT0000831706
|
21.01.2026 07:00:03
EQS-News: Full Year 2025 – Trading Update
|
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Full Year 2025 – Trading Update
Vienna, January 21, 2026 – wienerberger, a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management, again proved resilient, increased revenues and delivered positive results in 2025 despite global macroeconomic challenges.
Amidst ongoing geopolitical instability, new residential housing markets across most of the group’s end markets in North America and Europe declined sharply, while infrastructure and roofing end markets remained stable or showed slight growth in 2025. Against this background, the company was able to increase its year-on-year revenue from €4.5 billion to €4.6 billion and achieved its EBITDA outlook by reaching an operating EBITDA of approximately €753 million (2024: €760 million) and an operating EBITDA margin of approximately 16.5% (2024: 16.8%).
Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger, comments on the group’s performance: “Our strong 2025 results demonstrate the resilience of our business model and the effectiveness of our value-accretive growth strategy amid persistent macroeconomic headwinds and volatility in key construction markets. By proactively shifting our focus, we significantly increased our presence in the expanding European roofing and solar solutions markets, reduced costs and met demand wherever it emerged. At the same time, with the launch of our “Fit for Growth” program we further strengthened our efficiency and competitiveness, maintained strict cost discipline, without ever slowing our pace of innovation. Our value-added solutions continue to benefit people around the world by enabling more high-quality, sustainable and affordable homes. We will remain committed to these goals and our strategy as we look forward to a successful year 2026, creating long-term value for all stakeholders.”
The company was able to reduce net debt by approx. €100 million year-on-year to previous year and delivered a ratio EBITDA to net debt of 2.2.
wienerberger
21.01.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 60 192-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 60 192-10159
|E-mail:
|investor@wienerberger.com
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000831706
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2263060
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2263060 21.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wienerberger AG
|
09:29
|ATX Prime aktuell: ATX Prime zeigt sich zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)
|
21.01.26
|Gute Stimmung in Wien: ATX Prime schlussendlich im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
21.01.26