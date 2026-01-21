EQS-News: Full Year 2025 – Trading Update

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Full Year 2025 – Trading Update



21.01.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The Full-Year-Report’s short version will be published on February 18 on our website. As a result of the Capital Markets Day on February 24, the analysts’ conference call will be held on the same day in the morning, during which the Full Year Results for 2025 and the outlook for 2026 will be presented.

FY 2025: Group revenues in total of €4.6 billion (2024: €4.5 billion)

FY 2025: Operating EBITDA of approx. €753 million (2024: €760 million) fulfilling outlook

December 2025: Leverage ratio 2.2 (2024: 2.3)

Vienna, January 21, 2026 – wienerberger, a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management, again proved resilient, increased revenues and delivered positive results in 2025 despite global macroeconomic challenges.

Amidst ongoing geopolitical instability, new residential housing markets across most of the group’s end markets in North America and Europe declined sharply, while infrastructure and roofing end markets remained stable or showed slight growth in 2025. Against this background, the company was able to increase its year-on-year revenue from €4.5 billion to €4.6 billion and achieved its EBITDA outlook by reaching an operating EBITDA of approximately €753 million (2024: €760 million) and an operating EBITDA margin of approximately 16.5% (2024: 16.8%).

Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger, comments on the group’s performance: “Our strong 2025 results demonstrate the resilience of our business model and the effectiveness of our value-accretive growth strategy amid persistent macroeconomic headwinds and volatility in key construction markets. By proactively shifting our focus, we significantly increased our presence in the expanding European roofing and solar solutions markets, reduced costs and met demand wherever it emerged. At the same time, with the launch of our “Fit for Growth” program we further strengthened our efficiency and competitiveness, maintained strict cost discipline, without ever slowing our pace of innovation. Our value-added solutions continue to benefit people around the world by enabling more high-quality, sustainable and affordable homes. We will remain committed to these goals and our strategy as we look forward to a successful year 2026, creating long-term value for all stakeholders.”

The company was able to reduce net debt by approx. €100 million year-on-year to previous year and delivered a ratio EBITDA to net debt of 2.2.

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world’s largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. At the beginning of 2024, wienerberger successfully completed the acquisition of Terreal, becoming the leading European provider of innovative all-in roofing and solar solutions, as well as solutions for the entire building envelope in Europe and North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of €4.6 billion and an operating EBITDA of approx. €753 million in 2025.



For further information, please contact:

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com



Therese Jandér, Senior Vice President Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com