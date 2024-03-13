13.03.2024 12:31:50

Grand City Properties Underweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties mit einem Kursziel von 7 Euro auf "Underweight" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (FFO I) der Immobiliengesellschaft sei zwar besser als erwartet, schrieb Analyst Paul May am Mittwoch nach Zahlen. Es gebe aber das zweite Jahr in Folge keine Dividende./ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 08:24 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 08:24 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Underweight
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
7,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Underweight 		Kurs*:
9,05 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-22,65%
Rating update:
Underweight 		Kurs aktuell:
9,11 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-23,12%
Analyst Name::
Paul May 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Grand City Properties S.A. 9,14 0,44% Grand City Properties S.A.

