LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties mit einem Kursziel von 7 Euro auf "Underweight" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (FFO I) der Immobiliengesellschaft sei zwar besser als erwartet, schrieb Analyst Paul May am Mittwoch nach Zahlen. Es gebe aber das zweite Jahr in Folge keine Dividende./ag/bek



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 08:24 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 08:24 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.