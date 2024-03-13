13.03.2024 12:31:50
Grand City Properties Underweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties mit einem Kursziel von 7 Euro auf "Underweight" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (FFO I) der Immobiliengesellschaft sei zwar besser als erwartet, schrieb Analyst Paul May am Mittwoch nach Zahlen. Es gebe aber das zweite Jahr in Folge keine Dividende./ag/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 08:24 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 08:24 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Underweight
|
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|
Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|
Kursziel:
7,00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|
Kurs*:
9,05 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-22,65%
|
Rating update:
Underweight
|
Kurs aktuell:
9,11 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-23,12%
|
Analyst Name::
Paul May
|
KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.mehr Analysen
|12:31
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:43
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:17
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:21
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:31
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:43
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:17
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:21
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.01.24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.11.23
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.11.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.09.23
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12:31
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:21
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.01.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.11.23
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.08.23
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:43
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:17
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.12.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.11.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|9,14
|0,44%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|12:59
|Semperit buy
|Baader Bank
|12:34
|Assicurazioni Generali Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:33
|TAG Immobilien Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:31
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:30
|E.ON Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:30
|Zalando Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12:29
|TUI Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:28
|adidas Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:26
|Volkswagen Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:21
|Assicurazioni Generali Halten
|DZ BANK
|12:20
|UniCredit Buy
|UBS AG
|12:19
|Evonik Buy
|Warburg Research
|12:18
|ATOSS Software Buy
|Warburg Research
|12:17
|Zalando Buy
|Warburg Research
|12:02
|adidas Reduce
|Baader Bank
|12:01
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:01
|adidas Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:59
|BNP Paribas Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:57
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:45
|adidas Buy
|UBS AG
|11:44
|Volkswagen Sell
|UBS AG
|11:44
|Zalando Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:43
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:42
|adidas Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|11:41
|Nagarro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:32
|Swiss Re Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:32
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:30
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:19
|adidas Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:18
|Zalando Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:17
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:16
|E.ON Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:12
|adidas Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:03
|adidas Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:02
|Porsche Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:01
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:00
|Zalando Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:05
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:04
|E.ON Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:01
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:00
|Zalando Buy
|Baader Bank
|09:59
|E.ON Buy
|UBS AG
|09:48
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Warburg Research
|09:47
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Warburg Research
|08:56
|Glencore Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:51
|SÜSS MicroTec Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|08:26
|E.ON Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:24
|adidas Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:23
|E.ON Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.