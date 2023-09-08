NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für BP auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 530 Pence belassen. Wie Analyst Christyan Malek in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie zum Ölsektor schrieb, entwickelten sich in der Branche die freien Barmittel besser. Angesichts der Makro-Volatilität blieben die Investitionen aber gedeckelt./ajx/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.09.2023 / 23:26 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.09.2023 / 00:15 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.