08.09.2023 12:12:36
BP Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für BP auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 530 Pence belassen. Wie Analyst Christyan Malek in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie zum Ölsektor schrieb, entwickelten sich in der Branche die freien Barmittel besser. Angesichts der Makro-Volatilität blieben die Investitionen aber gedeckelt./ajx/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.09.2023 / 23:26 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.09.2023 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: BP plc (British Petrol) Neutral
|
Unternehmen:
BP plc (British Petrol)
|
Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|
Kursziel:
5,30 £
|
Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|
Kurs*:
6,01 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|
Rating update:
Neutral
|
Kurs aktuell:
5,17 £
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name::
Christyan Malek
|
KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
|
07.09.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
07.09.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
05.09.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
05.09.23
|FTSE 100-Titel BP-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in BP eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
05.09.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
04.09.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
04.09.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
01.09.23
|EQS-NVR: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)