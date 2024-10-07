FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 80 Euro belassen. Die angekündigte Überprüfung des Geschäftsportfolios untermauere zusammen mit den geplanten Stellenstreichungen und dem Kostensparprogramm den Willen des Farben- und Lackeherstellers, den Wert für die Aktionäre zu steigern, schrieb Analyst Dominic Edridge in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./mis/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.10.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.10.2024 / 08:10 / CET



