Akzo Nobel Buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 80 Euro belassen. Die angekündigte Überprüfung des Geschäftsportfolios untermauere zusammen mit den geplanten Stellenstreichungen und dem Kostensparprogramm den Willen des Farben- und Lackeherstellers, den Wert für die Aktionäre zu steigern, schrieb Analyst Dominic Edridge in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./mis/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.10.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.10.2024 / 08:10 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel N.V. Buy
|
Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|
Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|
Kursziel:
80,00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Buy
|
Kurs*:
-
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|
Rating update:
Buy
|
Kurs aktuell:
-
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name::
Dominic Edridge
|
KGV*:
-
|
17.04.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Akzo Nobel auf 'Buy' - Ziel hoch auf 79 Euro (dpa-AFX)
