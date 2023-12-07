NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Continental nach dem Kapitalmarkttag am Montag auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro belassen. Verbesserungen in der Geschäftssparte Automobil seien der entscheidende Faktor für künftigen Erfolg, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Conti habe Pläne zur Verbesserung der Rentabilität vorgestellt, wobei im Mittelpunkt höhere Margen im Automobilbereich gestanden hätten./ck/gl



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.12.2023 / 05:48 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben





Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.