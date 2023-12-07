Continental Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Continental von 67 auf 71 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. In einer Ergebnis-Hochrechnung (Ebit-Bridge) für den Autosektor der Jahre 2023 und 2024 habe er seine vorsichtige Prognose der globalen Absatzvolumina und seine negative Einschätzung des Preis-Mix berücksichtigt, schrieb Analyst Patrick Hummel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Wachsende Preisnachlässe und schrumpfende Auftragsbücher seien in der EU und den USA bereits Realität. Für die Hersteller außer Porsche AG erwartet er einen Ebit-Rückgang von 20 bis 25 Prozent im Jahresvergleich. Für die Zulieferer rechnet der Experte mit einem stagnierenden Trend. Nur die Reifenhersteller dürften von einem gesunden Nachfrage- und Nettopreisumfeld profitieren, was zu einem Ebit-Wachstum von 9 Prozent führen sollte, so Hummel./edh/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.12.2023 / 19:05 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.12.2023 / 19:05 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Neutral
|
Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|
Analyst:
UBS AG
|
Kursziel:
71,00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|
Kurs*:
71,44 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,62%
|
Rating update:
Neutral
|
Kurs aktuell:
72,48 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,04%
|
Analyst Name::
Patrick Hummel
|
KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Continental AG
|72,48
|-0,55%
