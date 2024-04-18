18.04.2024 07:39:32

Rio Tinto Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 5250 Pence belassen. Der Minenkonzern habe im ersten Quartal in etwa die Erwartungen erfüllt und den Ausblick unverändert belassen, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte äußerte eine leichte Präferenz für Rio Tinto vor der Aktie des Konkurrenten BHP wegen des stärkeren Free Cashflows./tih/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.04.2024 / 16:59 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.04.2024 / 16:59 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto plc Neutral
Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
52,50 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral 		Kurs*:
54,07 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,91%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
53,88 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,56%
Analyst Name::
Myles Allsop 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

