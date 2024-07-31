31.07.2024 12:39:19

Intesa Sanpaolo Buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 4,45 auf 4,65 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Gute Berechenbarkeit habe ihren Preis, schrieb Analyst Ignacio Cerezo am Mittwochabend nach dem Quartalsbericht zur moderaten Bewertungsprämie der Italiener./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.07.2024 / 20:16 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.07.2024 / 20:16 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
4,65 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy 		Kurs*:
3,79 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
22,85%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
3,78 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,97%
Analyst Name::
Ignacio Cerezo 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

12:39 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy UBS AG
08:36 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.07.24 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.07.24 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.07.24 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
