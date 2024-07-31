31.07.2024 12:39:19
Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 4,45 auf 4,65 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Gute Berechenbarkeit habe ihren Preis, schrieb Analyst Ignacio Cerezo am Mittwochabend nach dem Quartalsbericht zur moderaten Bewertungsprämie der Italiener./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.07.2024 / 20:16 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.07.2024 / 20:16 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Buy
|
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|
Analyst:
UBS AG
|
Kursziel:
4,65 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Buy
|
Kurs*:
3,79 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
22,85%
|
Rating update:
Buy
|
Kurs aktuell:
3,78 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,97%
|
Analyst Name::
Ignacio Cerezo
|
KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
