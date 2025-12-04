NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 5,90 auf 6 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Chris Hallam und Sofie Peterzens bleiben in ihrem Ausblick auf 2026 vom Donnerstag recht optimistisch für Europas Bankenbranche. Der Fokus der Anleger dürfte sich von Zinsen und Krediten hin zu Wachstum und Effizienz verschieben. Ihrer Einschätzung nach dürfte Ertragswachstum besser operativ gehebelt zu steigenden Eigenkapitalrenditen führen./ag/bek



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.12.2025 / 01:44 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.