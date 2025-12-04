Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
|5,57EUR
|-0,01EUR
|-0,14%
WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618
Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 5,90 auf 6 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Chris Hallam und Sofie Peterzens bleiben in ihrem Ausblick auf 2026 vom Donnerstag recht optimistisch für Europas Bankenbranche. Der Fokus der Anleger dürfte sich von Zinsen und Krediten hin zu Wachstum und Effizienz verschieben. Ihrer Einschätzung nach dürfte Ertragswachstum besser operativ gehebelt zu steigenden Eigenkapitalrenditen führen./ag/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.12.2025 / 01:44 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Neutral
|
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|
Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|
Kursziel:
6,00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|
Kurs*:
5,57 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
7,62%
|
Rating update:
Neutral
|
Kurs aktuell:
5,57 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,70%
|
Analyst Name::
Chris Hallam
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
09:30
|Optimismus in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zum Start mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
02.12.25
|Zurückhaltung in Europa: STOXX 50 zeigt sich zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)
|
01.12.25
|STOXX-Handel STOXX 50 verliert zum Start des Montagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
01.12.25
|Handel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 beginnt die Sitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|Euro STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 letztendlich in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
27.11.25
|Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 schwächelt am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
27.11.25
|STOXX 50 aktuell: STOXX 50 schwächelt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
27.11.25
|Schwacher Wochentag in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zeigt sich zum Start des Donnerstagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.mehr Analysen
|12:36
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|03.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:36
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|03.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|03.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.10.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:36
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.09.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.05.24
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)