Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

5,57EUR -0,01EUR -0,14%
Intesa Sanpaolo für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

04.12.2025 12:36:18

Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 5,90 auf 6 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Chris Hallam und Sofie Peterzens bleiben in ihrem Ausblick auf 2026 vom Donnerstag recht optimistisch für Europas Bankenbranche. Der Fokus der Anleger dürfte sich von Zinsen und Krediten hin zu Wachstum und Effizienz verschieben. Ihrer Einschätzung nach dürfte Ertragswachstum besser operativ gehebelt zu steigenden Eigenkapitalrenditen führen./ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.12.2025 / 01:44 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
6,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral 		Kurs*:
5,57 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
7,62%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
5,57 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,70%
Analyst Name::
Chris Hallam 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.mehr Analysen

12:36 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.11.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.11.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
03.11.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy UBS AG
03.11.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Deutsche Bank AG