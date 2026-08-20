Grand City Properties Aktie
|9,11EUR
|0,09EUR
|1,00%
WKN DE: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882
Grand City Properties Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 10,70 auf 9,40 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator passte seine Schätzungen am Mittwoch an die Resultate des ersten Halbjahres an./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.08.2026 / 17:07 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
|
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|
Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|
Kursziel:
9,40 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|
Kurs*:
9,03 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
4,10%
|
Rating update:
Neutral
|
Kurs aktuell:
9,11 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,18%
|
Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|
19.08.26
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: SDAX zeigt sich am Mittwochnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
17.08.26
|SDAX aktuell: SDAX fällt zum Ende des Montagshandels zurück (finanzen.at)
|
17.08.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
17.08.26
|XETRA-Handel SDAX zeigt sich am Montagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
17.08.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: SDAX beginnt Handel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
12.08.26
|Grand City Properties sieht sich auf Kurs und bestätigt Prognose - Aktie knapp im Minus (dpa-AFX)
|
05.08.26
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX am Mittwochnachmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.26
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Handelsstart mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|08:02
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.08.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:02
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.08.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.05.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.09.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.04.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.11.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:02
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.08.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.06.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|9,03
|0,11%
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