Grand City Properties Aktie
|10,64EUR
|0,24EUR
|2,31%
WKN DE: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882
Grand City Properties Buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties mit einem Kursziel von 13,50 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Die Geschäftsergebnisse für 2025 seien solide gewesen, schrieb Kai Klose am Mittwoch. Die Aktientausch-Offerte von Aroundtown werde vom Management von Grand City Property unterstützt./rob/ag/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.03.2026 / 08:48 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Buy
|
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|
Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|
Kursziel:
13,50 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Buy
|
Kurs*:
10,62 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
27,12%
|
Rating update:
Buy
|
Kurs aktuell:
10,64 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,88%
|
Analyst Name::
Kai Klose
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|
09:28
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: SDAX beginnt Mittwochssitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
19.02.26
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX legt letztendlich den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
18.02.26
|XETRA-Handel: SDAX verbucht zum Handelsende Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Dienstagshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX schlussendlich im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Verluste in Frankfurt: So steht der SDAX am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX notiert am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX zeigt sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: Das macht der SDAX nachmittags (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|11:13
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:05
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.01.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:13
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:05
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.01.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:13
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.11.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.11.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.09.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.04.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.11.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:05
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.01.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.12.25
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.11.25
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.11.25
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|10,62
|2,12%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|11:13
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:10
|Symrise Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:09
|Fresenius Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:07
|Sixt Buy
|UBS AG
|11:06
|Aroundtown Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:06
|Symrise Buy
|UBS AG
|11:05
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:05
|Schaeffler Sell
|UBS AG
|11:04
|Evonik Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:03
|Bilfinger Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:52
|Redcare Pharmacy Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:15
|Continental Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:14
|Continental Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|10:11
|Bayer Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:11
|Österreichische Post neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|10:04
|Bayer Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:59
|adidas Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:58
|TRATON Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:54
|adidas Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:52
|TRATON Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|09:50
|Symrise Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:49
|TRATON Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:43
|Aroundtown Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:36
|Bayer Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09:34
|Bayer Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:26
|adidas Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:26
|TRATON Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:23
|adidas Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:20
|Aroundtown Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:06
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:54
|Symrise Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08:47
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:46
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:43
|Schaeffler Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:34
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:34
|Symrise Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:26
|Befesa Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:24
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:55
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|07:51
|BASF Neutral
|UBS AG
|07:49
|Beiersdorf Sell
|UBS AG
|07:48
|Beiersdorf Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:46
|Evonik Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:43
|Santander Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07:42
|Eni Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:41
|TotalEnergies Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:40
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:34
|Sartorius vz. Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:27
|Yara International ASA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:22
|KION GROUP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.