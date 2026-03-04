HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties mit einem Kursziel von 13,50 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Die Geschäftsergebnisse für 2025 seien solide gewesen, schrieb Kai Klose am Mittwoch. Die Aktientausch-Offerte von Aroundtown werde vom Management von Grand City Property unterstützt./rob/ag/bek



