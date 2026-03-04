Grand City Properties Aktie

10,64EUR 0,24EUR 2,31%
Grand City Properties für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.03.2026 11:13:56

Grand City Properties Buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties mit einem Kursziel von 13,50 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Die Geschäftsergebnisse für 2025 seien solide gewesen, schrieb Kai Klose am Mittwoch. Die Aktientausch-Offerte von Aroundtown werde vom Management von Grand City Property unterstützt./rob/ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.03.2026 / 08:48 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) 		Kursziel:
13,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy 		Kurs*:
10,62 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
27,12%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
10,64 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,88%
Analyst Name::
Kai Klose 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

mehr Analysen
11:13 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11:05 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
26.01.26 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.01.26 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.01.26 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Grand City Properties S.A. 10,62 2,12% Grand City Properties S.A.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

11:13 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11:10 Symrise Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:09 Fresenius Overweight Barclays Capital
11:07 Sixt Buy UBS AG
11:06 Aroundtown Neutral UBS AG
11:06 Symrise Buy UBS AG
11:05 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
11:05 Schaeffler Sell UBS AG
11:04 Evonik Neutral UBS AG
11:03 Bilfinger Neutral UBS AG
10:52 Redcare Pharmacy Neutral UBS AG
10:15 Continental Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:14 Continental Market-Perform Bernstein Research
10:11 Bayer Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:11 Österreichische Post neutral Erste Group Bank
10:04 Bayer Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:59 adidas Buy Deutsche Bank AG
09:58 TRATON Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:54 adidas Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:52 TRATON Market-Perform Bernstein Research
09:50 Symrise Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:49 TRATON Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:43 Aroundtown Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:36 Bayer Overweight Barclays Capital
09:34 Bayer Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:26 adidas Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
09:26 TRATON Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:23 adidas Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:20 Aroundtown Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:06 AUTO1 Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08:54 Symrise Equal Weight Barclays Capital
08:47 Continental Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08:46 flatexDEGIRO Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08:43 Schaeffler Hold Deutsche Bank AG
08:34 HelloFresh Hold Deutsche Bank AG
08:34 Symrise Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:26 Befesa Hold Deutsche Bank AG
08:24 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:55 Apple Neutral UBS AG
07:51 BASF Neutral UBS AG
07:49 Beiersdorf Sell UBS AG
07:48 Beiersdorf Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:46 Evonik Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
07:43 Santander Overweight Barclays Capital
07:42 Eni Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
07:41 TotalEnergies Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
07:40 Shell Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
07:34 Sartorius vz. Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:27 Yara International ASA Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:22 KION GROUP Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen