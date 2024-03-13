Grand City Properties Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Geschäftszahlen für 2023 auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 10,40 Euro belassen. Die Kennziffern deckten sich weitgehend mit seinen Schätzungen, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Auch die für das laufende Jahr in Aussicht gestellten Ziele der Wohnimmobiliengruppe entsprächen den Erwartungen./bek/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 06:34 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
