13.03.2024 11:17:17

Grand City Properties Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Geschäftszahlen für 2023 auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 10,40 Euro belassen. Die Kennziffern deckten sich weitgehend mit seinen Schätzungen, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Auch die für das laufende Jahr in Aussicht gestellten Ziele der Wohnimmobiliengruppe entsprächen den Erwartungen./bek/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 06:34 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
10,40 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral 		Kurs*:
9,05 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
14,92%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
9,16 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,54%
Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

08:21 Grand City Properties Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.01.24 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.01.24 Grand City Properties Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.12.23 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.11.23 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Grand City Properties S.A. 9,27 1,92%

