16.05.2024 09:21:44

Grand City Properties Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 11 Euro belassen. Der Immobilienkonzern habe sowohl beim Mietwachstum als auch bei den Veräußerungen einen Zahn zugelegt, betonte Analyst Charles Boissier in einem ersten Kommentar am Donnerstag. Die wesentlichen Finanzkennziffern hätten indes im Allgemeinen den Erwartungen entsprochen./la/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.05.2024 / 06:19 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.05.2024 / 06:19 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
11,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral 		Kurs*:
11,27 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,40%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
11,45 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,93%
Analyst Name::
Charles Boissier 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.mehr Analysen

10:27 Grand City Properties Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:21 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
15.04.24 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12.04.24 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25.03.24 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Grand City Properties S.A. 11,45 2,60% Grand City Properties S.A.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

10:27 Grand City Properties Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
10:19 Sartorius vz. Neutral UBS AG
10:01 Swiss Re Sell UBS AG
09:59 easyJet Buy UBS AG
09:22 K+S Sell UBS AG
09:21 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
09:20 DocMorris Sell UBS AG
09:20 Carl Zeiss Meditec Buy UBS AG
09:20 Swiss Re Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
09:19 Siemens Buy UBS AG
09:18 Zurich Insurance Neutral UBS AG
09:17 Zurich Insurance Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
08:35 Siemens Outperform RBC Capital Markets
08:00 Deutsche Telekom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:40 Allianz Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:25 Commerzbank Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:15 Talanx Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:01 thyssenkrupp nucera Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:00 EssilorLuxottica Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06:37 Hennes & Mauritz AB Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06:37 Zalando Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06:36 Commerzbank Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06:34 Infineon Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.05.24 freenet Neutral UBS AG
15.05.24 Commerzbank Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
15.05.24 DHL Group Neutral UBS AG
15.05.24 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy UBS AG
15.05.24 Allianz Kaufen DZ BANK
15.05.24 RWE Kaufen DZ BANK
15.05.24 Zalando Kaufen DZ BANK
15.05.24 Hannover Rück Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
15.05.24 Nemetschek Reduce Baader Bank
15.05.24 Hapag-Lloyd Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.05.24 Volvo AB Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.05.24 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
15.05.24 LEG Immobilien Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
15.05.24 Brenntag Buy Deutsche Bank AG
15.05.24 LEG Immobilien Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15.05.24 LEG Immobilien Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.05.24 LEG Immobilien Hold Warburg Research
15.05.24 Allianz Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
15.05.24 Boeing Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.05.24 Nagarro Buy Warburg Research
15.05.24 Rheinmetall Neutral UBS AG
15.05.24 RENK Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.05.24 TUI Neutral UBS AG
15.05.24 TUI Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
15.05.24 Pernod Ricard Outperform Bernstein Research
15.05.24 Diageo Outperform Bernstein Research
15.05.24 Infineon Outperform Bernstein Research
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen