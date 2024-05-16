Grand City Properties Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 11 Euro belassen. Der Immobilienkonzern habe sowohl beim Mietwachstum als auch bei den Veräußerungen einen Zahn zugelegt, betonte Analyst Charles Boissier in einem ersten Kommentar am Donnerstag. Die wesentlichen Finanzkennziffern hätten indes im Allgemeinen den Erwartungen entsprochen./la/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.05.2024 / 06:19 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.05.2024 / 06:19 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
|
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|
Analyst:
UBS AG
|
Kursziel:
11,00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|
Kurs*:
11,27 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,40%
|
Rating update:
Neutral
|
Kurs aktuell:
11,45 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,93%
|
Analyst Name::
Charles Boissier
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
06:40
|Grand City Properties S.A. announces good start in Q1 2024 driven by strong operations (EQS Group)
|
06:39
|EQS-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces good start in Q1 2024 driven by strong operations (EQS Group)
|
15.05.24
|Ausblick: Grand City Properties veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
15.05.24
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Handelsende auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|Mittwochshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX legt nachmittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: Anleger lassen SDAX am Mittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
03.05.24
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Handelsstart in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Grand City Properties öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.mehr Analysen
|10:27
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:21
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.04.24
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.04.24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.03.24
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:27
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:21
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.04.24
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.04.24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.03.24
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.04.24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.01.24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.11.23
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|10:27
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:21
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.04.24
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.03.24
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|11,45
|2,60%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|10:27
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:19
|Sartorius vz. Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:01
|Swiss Re Sell
|UBS AG
|09:59
|easyJet Buy
|UBS AG
|09:22
|K+S Sell
|UBS AG
|09:21
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|09:20
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|09:20
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Buy
|UBS AG
|09:20
|Swiss Re Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:19
|Siemens Buy
|UBS AG
|09:18
|Zurich Insurance Neutral
|UBS AG
|09:17
|Zurich Insurance Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:35
|Siemens Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08:00
|Deutsche Telekom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:40
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:25
|Commerzbank Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:15
|Talanx Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:01
|thyssenkrupp nucera Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:00
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06:37
|Hennes & Mauritz AB Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06:37
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06:36
|Commerzbank Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06:34
|Infineon Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.05.24
|freenet Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.05.24
|Commerzbank Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.05.24
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.05.24
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|UBS AG
|15.05.24
|Allianz Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.05.24
|RWE Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.05.24
|Zalando Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.05.24
|Hannover Rück Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.05.24
|Nemetschek Reduce
|Baader Bank
|15.05.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.05.24
|Volvo AB Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.05.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|15.05.24
|LEG Immobilien Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.05.24
|Brenntag Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.24
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.05.24
|LEG Immobilien Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.05.24
|LEG Immobilien Hold
|Warburg Research
|15.05.24
|Allianz Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.05.24
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.05.24
|Nagarro Buy
|Warburg Research
|15.05.24
|Rheinmetall Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.05.24
|RENK Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.05.24
|TUI Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.05.24
|TUI Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.05.24
|Pernod Ricard Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.05.24
|Diageo Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.05.24
|Infineon Outperform
|Bernstein Research