ArcelorMittal Aktie
|23,61EUR
|2,18EUR
|10,17%
WKN DE: A2DRTZ / ISIN: LU1598757687
ArcelorMittal Hold
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für ArcelorMittal vor Quartalszahlen von 33 auf 27 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) des Stahlkonzerns dürfte moderat unter dem Wert des Vorquartals ausfallen, schrieb Analyst Cole Hathorn in einem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ausblick. Das neue Kursziel begründete er mit der kurzfristigen Unsicherheit hinsichtlich der Konjunktur, der Zölle und der Nachfrage./edh/men
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.04.2025 / 11:50 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.04.2025 / 11:50 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: ArcelorMittal Hold
|
Unternehmen:
ArcelorMittal
|
Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|
Kursziel:
27,00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Hold
|
Kurs*:
23,37 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
15,53%
|
Rating update:
Hold
|
Kurs aktuell:
23,61 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,36%
|
Analyst Name::
Cole Hathorn
|
KGV*:
-
