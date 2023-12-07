NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 9,10 auf 8,70 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Zinsausblick für die europäische Immobilienbranche sei positiv, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er habe seine Schätzungen und damit die Kursziele vor dem Start ins neue Jahr aktualisiert. Seine Kursziele seien im Schnitt wegen geringerer Kapitalkosten um 8 Prozent gestiegen./ck/gl



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.12.2023 / 22:34 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben





